CMPD asks for assistance after man reportedly talks with middle-school-aged students at bus stops

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking community members to report suspicious activities near school bus stops after a man was spotted near several stops recently.

In an alert shared via tweet, CMPD said the man was described as heavy-set, middle-aged, and bald. The man reportedly spoke to middle-school-aged girls at the stops while driving past them.

The man is driving a light blue or gray sedan, which CMPD said could be a Tesla.

Anyone who knows about these incidents or who may know about the man should call 9-1-1.

Public's Assistance Requested in Crimes Against Children Investigation https://t.co/o1DGln3fco — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 14, 2023

