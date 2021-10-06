x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspicious package found near MLK Memorial in Gastonia

Details are limited as police continue to investigate.
Credit: WCNC
Gastonia Police car

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia authorities have been called to the MLK Memorial after a suspicious package was found in the area. 

Authorities say they received a call around 3:30 PM after it was found in front of the Department of Social Services building. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

E. Long Ave between N. Broad St and Dr. MLK Jr Way is closed until further notice. 

The Gastonia Police Department asks everyone to avoid the area while they continue to investigate. 

The FBI has been called to the scene to investigate. 

Updates will be provided as they come available. 

"   "  Gastonia Police Public Information Officer said. 

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter     

Related Articles