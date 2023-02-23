x
Crime

Person hospitalized after shooting in southwest Charlotte, Medic says

It happened along Delmar Lane near Clanton Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is facing serious wounds after a shooting Thursday evening.

Medic confirmed the shooting happened along Delmar Lane, in a neighborhood off of Clanton Road. The person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment shortly after 9 p.m.

What led up to the shooting was not yet made clear as of publication.

