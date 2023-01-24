SWAT standoff ends peacefully in north Charlotte

The man was allegedly threatening self-harm after a fight with a family member, police said. SWAT negotiators were able to peacefully end the situation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who was allegedly threatening to harm himself after a fight with a family member was taken into custody late Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

CMPD responded to a reported domestic violence call on Rockwell Boulevard, near the intersection of West Sugar Creek Road and Mallard Creek Road, around 11:30 p.m. Monday. When officers got to the scene, they were told a man inside was threatening suicide with a gun following an argument with a family member.

Officers formed a perimeter and obtained warrants for domestic violence simple assault. CMPD also received an involuntary commitment order due to the circumstances of the call. Involuntary commitment papers can be used to authorize the transport of a person who may be experiencing a mental health crisis, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

SWAT negotiators were called to the home and were able to peacefully de-escalate the situation. Both parties involved surrendered without further incident.

Monday's incident was the second SWAT call that ended with an involuntary commitment order.

If you or a loved one is facing domestic violence, help is readily available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Resources for help are available in both North Carolina and South Carolina.