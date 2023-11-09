CMPD: SWAT situation in east Charlotte

Police are asking people to avoid the area around the intersection of Albemarle Road and W.T. Harris Boulevard due to an active SWAT situation.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An active SWAT situation is underway in east Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

In a tweet released on Monday around 11 a.m., CMPD confirmed that a SWAT unit is responding to a police situation around thee 6800 block of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.

Albemarle Road is currently closed in both directions at E. W.T. Harris Boulevard and drivers are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

WCNC Charlotte is following the situation closely and has a crew at the scene. We will provide updates as new information is released.

Active SWAT Situation in the Hickory Grove Division https://t.co/1olOSBvc4P — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 11, 2023

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart