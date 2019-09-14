CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A SWAT situation in northeast Charlotte early Saturday morning ended with a man in custody.

CMPD responded to a domestic assault-related call around 12:27 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Mona Drive. The caller told police her boyfriend was armed and assaulted her.

When police arrived to the location they made contact with the suspect, 39-year-old Keishaun Harper who refused to come out of the house and barricaded himself inside.

After a standoff with SWAT Harper surrendered and was taken into custody. The suspect was charged with assault by strangulation, communicating threats, domestic violence protective order violation, and assault with a deadly weapon. Harper was also served warrants unrelated to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 704-334-1600.





