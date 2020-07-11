SWAT situation in Rock Hill, shots fired at YCSO

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Dunlap Roddey Rd. at Hwy 901 in Rock Hill.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — York County Sheriffs are currently on the scene of where a barricaded subject fired shots at police in Rock Hill Saturday morning.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Dunlap Roddey Rd. at Hwy 901 in Rock Hill. Deputies said around 8 a.m. Saturday shots were fired at them. YCSO Negotiators are talking with a barricaded subject on Tom Barber Rd.

YCSO SWAT, K9, Aviation Unit Drone & RHPD Bomb team robot are working diligently to resolve this issue peacefully.

Deputies have Lake Edward Road to Dunlap Roddey Road closed off to through traffic while police investigate. Marshall Rd. between Lake Edward Road and Richards Landing is also closed at this time to prevent danger.

No further details were immediately available.