YORK, S.C. — A section of South Congress Street in York was closed due to an active SWAT situation at a barbershop Thursday morning.

According to officials, the situation began when a teen attempted to rob a business on South Congress Street. Officials said the victim ran out of the storm and locked the suspect inside the building. That's when police and SWAT were called in to assist.

Police said the suspect was able to exit the business and was later located in a home. The suspect is now in custody.

No one was injured during the SWAT situation, police said.

