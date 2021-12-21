CMPD SWAT team called to home in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police SWAT agents are currently working to negotiate with a barricaded person inside a home in north Charlotte.
CMPD tweeted that the SWAT team was at a home in the 6500 block of Forest Cross Drive, near the intersection of Sunset Road and Oakdale Road, a few minutes after 11 a.m. Friday.
CMPD said officers were working to peacefully apprehend a suspect from inside the home.
No further details were given by CMPD. WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the area to learn more. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.