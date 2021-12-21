CMPD SWAT team called to home in north Charlotte

In a tweet, CMPD said SWAT officers are trying to apprehend a suspect barricaded in a north Charlotte home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police SWAT agents are currently working to negotiate with a barricaded person inside a home in north Charlotte.

CMPD tweeted that the SWAT team was at a home in the 6500 block of Forest Cross Drive, near the intersection of Sunset Road and Oakdale Road, a few minutes after 11 a.m. Friday.

CMPD said officers were working to peacefully apprehend a suspect from inside the home.

No further details were given by CMPD.

