No, there was not a shooting in York County. Incident appears to be a swatting call

Social media rumors said a man in York County shot and killed his wife and three kids. York County Sheriff's Office said this is not true.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is taking to social media to dispel some rumors swirling around the internet.

According to the sheriff's office, at around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday morning its dispatch center received a call stating a man had shot his wife and his three kids.

WCNC Charlotte verified whether or not this incident actually took place.

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, there was not a shooting incident in York County where a man shot and killed his wife and three kids. Officials said they believe this was part of a swatting incident.

UPDATE: Facebook live video update from the scene here on Kingsburry Rd. #YCSONews https://t.co/3GmPPUGPiB — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) June 28, 2023

WHAT WE FOUND

The York County Sheriff's Office said the reports circling around on the internet that said a man shot and killed his wife and three kids is false.

Deputies said they received a call from a man who said he had killed his family and also stated he had "partners" that were staged in the woods and on top of a roof out in York County.

"Of course, we take every serious incident like this seriously," The York County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook live. "And so we came out here with everything we had."

Officials said it took them a couple of hours to investigate the incident and talk to neighbors.

The sheriff's office said that they are still investigating the incident, but it appears to be a swatting call.

According to the FBI, swatting usually involves calling 911 and faking an emergency that draws a response from law enforcement, usually a SWAT team.

The York County Sheriff's Office said the last incident of a swatting call happened back in 2019.

"Back in Sept. 2019 we did have a similar call," the sheriff's office said. "A man who said he had killed his girlfriend and threatened to burn down his house."

That call turned out to be fake.

