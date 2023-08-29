UNC shooting suspect makes first court appearance

Tailei Qi was arrested Monday in connection with the deadly shooting of a professor Zijie Yan. He's in jail without bond.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Tailei Qi, a 34-year-old doctoral student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, made his first court appearance Tuesday in connection with the deadly shooting of a professor on campus Monday.

Qi was arrested about two miles north of campus a little after 2:30 p.m. He was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm on school grounds. Judge Sherri Murrell read Qi the charges and an interpreter helped him understand the proceedings.

The maximum punishment for murder is death and the minimal is a life sentence without parole if convicted. A public defender was appointed to represent Qi, who has no bond. He is scheduled to appear again in court on Sept. 18.

The victim, Zijie Yan, was an associated professor in the department of applied physical sciences, where he focused on nanoscience technology. He was the academic adviser of Qi, according to a university web page. Qi worked closely with Yan's research group since early 2022 and the two co-authored multiple research papers on the effect of light on nanoparticles.

"We know that the wounds of this tragedy will not heal quickly," Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said.

UNC has provided on-campus counseling sessions for students and faculty members. The university is also providing mental health services with a 24/7 hotline at: 919-996-3658. Additionally, UNC set up a hotline for students, faculty and staff to report safety concerns and ask questions at 919-918-1999.

