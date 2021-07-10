3 teen girls arrested for attempted carjacking in Southeast DC

The victim did not sustain injuries, police said. If you have any information, including videos of the incident, police ask that you call (202) 299-2025.

WASHINGTON — Three teen girls were arrested after an attempted carjacking in Southeast D.C. Friday afternoon, according to D.C. Police.

Police said four suspects approached the victim, who was sitting in their car in the 1200 block of New Jersey Avenue, around 3:20 p.m. Two of the suspects got into the car with the victim, and attacked them with a stun gun, police said. The teens were not able to take the car before officers responded to the scene, causing the suspects to flee on foot.

Officers have since arrested three juvenile female suspects, ages 16, 14 and 12, who are charged with armed carjacking. Police said they are still searching for a fourth suspect involved in the event.

However, detectives are still investigating the incident.

The victim did not sustain injuries, police said. If you have any information, including videos of the incident, police ask that you contact the First District Detectives Office at (202) 299-2025, or the Metropolitan Police Department's Command Information Center at (202) 727-9099.



The incident comes just days after a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to seven years in a carjacking that killed UberEats driver in a separate incident.

The girl pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the attack on driver Mohammad Anwar near Nationals Park in March. On Tuesday, she was committed to a youth facility until she turns 21.

D.C. juvenile court judge Lynn Leibovitz gave the girl, who was 13-years-old at the time of the attack, the maximum legally allowable sentence.