Taylorsville PD: Investigation at local school leads to new peeping arrest for former custodian

Police say videos they found were taken at a Walmart, and were not tied to the school

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — Police in Taylorsville say an investigation alongside Alexander County deputies that started at a local elementary school resulted in the arrest of a man they say recorded peeping videos over the course of three years at a local Walmart.

According to a news release, 32-year-old Michael Justin Childers was taken into custody on Thursday. TPD says they started an investigation at Wittenburg Elementary School, but says the videos were not connected to the school. However, they say the investigation lead to the discovery of the videos, which police allege Childers recorded at the store between 2016 and 2019 while employed at the Taylorsville store.

The original investigation that began in December 2020, however, did stem from the school; county deputies first arrested Childers on one count of felony peeping following allegations he installed a secret camera in a teacher bathroom, installing it under a sink. Authorities noted at the time it didn't appear he had installed it in any student restrooms. Prior to his first arrest, he was a custodian at the school.

Childers has since been charged by TPD with 53 counts of felony secret peeping and nine counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor. The Alexander County Sheriff's Office also levied charges against Childers: 55 counts of felony possession of secret peeping material and two counts of felony secret peeping. TPD notes the last two charges from deputies stemmed from video they say was taken at a home in the county. In total, Childers faces 119 charges. The felony indecent liberties with a minor charges stem from videos TPD say proved Childers peeped on minor victims.

Childers is being held at the Alexander County Detention Center under a $1.25 million secured bond. He's scheduled for a first court appearance on Monday, March 8, in Alexander County District Court. The investigation by both TPD and ACSO is ongoing.