SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching a mobile home Friday in connection with the case of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

A TBI spokesperson told 10News that authorities are searching the mobile home in Sullivan County, Tennessee, Friday morning. Agents are executing a search warrant as part of the investigation.

The search is happening in the Lakeshore RV Park near Boone Lake in Blountville.

WBIR

15-month-old Evelyn was last seen sometime in December, and there have been conflicting reports on the date. Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy says the last “confirmed” sighting of Evelyn Boswell was Dec. 1, and a babysitter claims to have seen her on Dec. 10 or 11.

An AMBER Alert was not issued until last week.

Evely's mother and grandmother are both in jail on charges related to the case, but investigators still seemingly have no idea where the baby is. Authorities have said her mother, Megan Boswell, has provided conflicting information throughout the investigation.

More than 688 tips have come into the TBI since the AMBER Alert was issued.

Evelyn has blonde hair and blue eyes and is about two feet tall. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a bow.

If you have any information, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of more than $60,000 for information.

