ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A teacher was accused of exchanging sexually explicit pictures with a student in Rowan County, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the student, who attends West Rowan Middle School, was receiving and sending inappropriate messages with 29-year-old Ethan Grose through social media apps.

Deputies said they interviewed Grose at his home.

"He confessed to having the inappropriate conversations with the student, and exchanging pornographic images," the sheriff's office said.

Grose was charged with indecent liberties with a minor. He went to jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

