CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports a teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Sugar Creek Charter student.

According to police, Vincent Littlejohn was arrested Monday and charged with indecent liberties with a child and simple assault.

Police report the victim told her parents that she has been sexually assaulted by Littlejohn multiple times from September 29, 2018, to October 29, 2018.

A police report states Littlejohn inappropriately touched the 13-year-old girl.

Littlejohn is a former CMS employee but a spokesperson tells NBC Charlotte, that as of June 29, 2018, Littlejohn is no longer an employee.

