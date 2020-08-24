Iredell-Statesville teacher charged with Indecent Liberties with a student

Elizabeth Lee Wright was charged Friday after an investigation found she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — 30-year-old Elizabeth Lee Wright was charged Friday with a felony following an investigation into improper conduct. Authorities say she took indecent liberties with a student.

Wright is a teacher with the Iredell-Statesville School system at the Agriculture and Science Early College (ASEC), located on the campus of North Iredell High School.

The Sheriff's Office said it began an investigation after a parent discovered social media communications between her child and Wright that were inappropriate. Detectives conducted an investigation and charged Wright with felony Taking Indecent Liberties with a Student by a Teacher.