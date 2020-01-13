DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Darlington County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Lamar area high school teacher on charges of criminal solicitation of a minor.

According to the arrest warrant, between the dates of Oct. 1, 2019, and Jan. 11, 2020, Anna Elizabeth Jeanette Patton, 23, communicated with the 16-year-old victim through social media and text messages for the purpose of enticing the victim to engage in sexual activity and had sex with the student on multiple occasions.

Probable cause was obtained through evidence and victim's statements.

Patton is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, obscenity/disseminating harmful material or exhibiting harmful performance to minors, and sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age with no aggravated force or coercion.