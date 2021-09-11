Teens accused of stealing teacher's keys and cash, then crashing her Jeep into a tree

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says $300 was stolen from the Wiley Middle School teacher's purse, along with her car keys.

According to the incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, $300 was stolen, along with the teacher’s keys.

Winston-Salem police said the teens also stole the teacher's Jeep from the school parking lot and later crashed it into a tree. Police said the teens crashed the Jeep near North Cherry Street and West 20th Street about two miles from the school.

Police said right before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, officers saw the stolen car in the area. They said when officers tried to stop the Jeep, the driver sped off and hit a tree. The driver ran, but the three teens in the car had minor injuries.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said the students will be disciplined according to district policy. The district can't say exactly what that disciplinary action will be because of the ages of the students.

A spokesperson with the district released the following statement: