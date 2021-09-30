Teen accused in Mt. Tabor High shooting charged with murder

Maurice Evans Jr., 15, will be tried as an adult.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: The main video in this story is from September 21, 2021, when the suspect appeared in juvenile court.

The teen accused in the deadly Mount Tabor High School shooting will be charged as an adult with one count of murder, a judge ruled in court Thursday.

There's a big difference in penalties for being tried as a juvenile versus an adult.

The max sentence for a juvenile convicted of First Degree Murder is time served up until the age of 21 years old.



The max sentence for a juvenile tried and convicted of First Degree Murder as an adult, is life in prison.



According to North Carolina law, a juvenile cannot be given the death penalty, even if they’re tried as an adult.

Maurice Evans Jr., 15, is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old William Chavis Reynard Miller Jr. on campus on Sept. 1. Miller was taken to Baptist Medical Center where he died. No other students were shot.

A lockdown at the school lasted for several hours while parents gathered in the parking lot at the Harris Teeter on North Peace Haven Road. From there, police instructed them to go to an undisclosed location to pick up their children.

Investigators searched for Evans, also an Mt. Tabor student, for hours after the shooting. He was later arrested and taken into custody.

In the following days, Attorney Jim O’Neill addressed the public about the shooting.