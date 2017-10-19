CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A teen accused of killing a local college baseball star has entered a plea deal Thursday afternoon.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police originally charged 17-year-old Demonte McCain Thursday with the murder of Zachary Joseph Finch.

On June 28, McCain entered a plea to charges of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. The plea deal means the murder charge against him will be dropped in exchange for his testimony against his co-defendant, Joziah Wilson. McCain can get anywhere from 7 to11 years in prison, he was facing life.

Officials said McCain was arrested after evidence gathered by homicide detectives led them to identify him as a suspect.

Detectives said the suspects met Finch through a popular mobile app to sell a phone. CMPD did not release the information of the two suspects initially charged due to their age, but they did say they were taken to a juvenile detention facility.

The arrests shed light on the mysterious murder that occurred in June.

Authorities previously said they believe that the murderers were strangers who connected with Finch over the 'LetGo' app. Finch was planning on buying a cell phone but during the transaction, he was shot and killed.

Finch had a full ride baseball scholarship at the University of Cumberlands in Kentucky.

