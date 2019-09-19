CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teen was arrested in the shooting death of a man in east Charlotte back in the spring, police said.

Collin Xavier Gallman, 17, was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said Gallman was identified as a suspect and arrested on Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police began investigating this case after a man was found shot to death in a car near an apartment complex on April 15.

It happened at the intersection of The Plaza and Barrington Drive around 8:30 a.m. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Hinyse Bittle.

