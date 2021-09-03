Teen, adult charged in 2019 Charlotte murder

The homicide happened on Aug. 8, 2019, in the 1400 block of Ventura Way Drive, which is near Charlotte's Hidden Valley neighborhood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 16-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man have been charged for the 2019 murder of Samuel Stitt, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The homicide happened on Aug. 8, 2019, in the 1400 block of Ventura Way Drive, which is near Charlotte's Hidden Valley neighborhood. When police got to the scene, they found 23-year-old Samuel Stitt dead inside an apartment.

On Aug. 18, 2021, CMPD charged 30-year-old James McIlwaine for Stitt's murder. He was already in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office for non-related charges, and was served warrants for murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Then on Sept. 3, detectives arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy for Stitt's murder. Due to his age, the teen will not be named. He was charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a CMPD Homicide Unit detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 to leave a tip anonymously.

