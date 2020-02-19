CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An 18-year-old is facing charges after investigators say they made multiple threats of violence to schools in two different school districts.

On February 18, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office received a report of multiple threats of violence sent from an unknown Snapchat user.

A student at Hibriten High School notified their SRO after finding the threats. The SRO then informed the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the Snapchat account had threats directed at students and faculty of Hickory High School and West Caldwell High School.

Investigators made an emergency request for user information for the Snapchat account in question, and the phone number associated with the account.

The records revealed the posts were uploaded from somewhere inside the city of Hickory. Once investigators determined the cell phone number and the person who owned the account, the owner of the phone was located and the phone was seized.

Officials were able to confirm through a search warrant that the phone seized was the one used to make the threats.

Then on February 19, 18-year-old Jaleya Rashea Allen, a student at Hickory High School, was charged with two counts of Communicating Threats of Mass Violence on Educational Property.

Allen was given a $5,000 secured bond and has a first court appearance in Catawba County on February 20, and one in Caldwell County on February 24.

