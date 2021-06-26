Second teen dies in Guilford County rollover crash

The teen driver is charged with DWI in the crash that left 2 dead, another injured.

OAK RIDGE, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has charged an 18-year-old with driving while impaired after a deadly wreck on Willard Road near Highway 150 in Oak Ridge just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Troopers said Jacob Stevens, of Greensboro, was driving a pickup truck when he veered off the road and hit a mailbox and trashcan. Stevens lost control and the pickup crossed the center line before it rolled over and hit a power pole, according to troopers.

Troopers said a passenger in the truck, 19-year-old Jefferey Robert Jones of High Point, died at the scene.

Zach Porter Williamson, 19, of Greensboro, Tavis Derek Williamson,19, of Kernersville, and Stevens were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. They all had serious injuries from the wreck, according to the highway patrol.

One of the teens taken to the hospital later died, highway patrol said Saturday. It is not yet known which teen died.