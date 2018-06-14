CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One of the teens charged in the murder of a beloved local college baseball player is expected to reach a plea deal in court Thursday.

Demonte McCain, 18, was arrested last October in connection with the shooting of Zachary Finch. McCain was charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Two others were charged in Finch’s death.

Details of McCain's reported plea deal have not been released.

Demonte McCain

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept.

The 21-year-old Finch was a star on the diamond for the University of Cumberland before his death on Father's Day 2017. Police said Finch met the suspects through a mobile app while trying to sell a phone. He was shot and killed during the exchange, according to police.

The University of Cumberland Baseball Coach had a message to the family. "We're praying for them and we're there for them if they need anything," he said. "We loved Zack and he was a very important part of our campus and our program."

© 2018 WCNC