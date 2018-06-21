MATTHEWS, N.C. -- A teenager is charged with first-degree murder after his brother died in the hospital from stab wounds Wednesday night.

Matthews Police responded to a call in the 2100 block of Candlelight Woods Drive in Matthews. Upon arrival, officers found 25-year-old Assim Johnson suffering from an apparent stab wound. Emergency crews rushed Johnson to Novant Matthews, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect, later identified as the deceased man's 19-year-old brother Shameir Johnson, fled the scene on foot and officers immediately set up a perimeter in the area to locate him. Shameir Johnson was later found and taken into custody.

Matthews Police said Shameir Johnson will be charged with first-degree murder and other related offenses.

Anyone with information on this deadly case is asked to call 704-847-5555.

