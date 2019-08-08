SHELBY, N.C. — A teen was charged with possessing a weapon of mass destruction in Shelby, police said.
Malik Jones was arrested over the weekend for a bond restriction violation. However, officers said they found a sawed-off shotgun during their investigation.
Captain Stephen Seate said Jones was a person of interest and suspect in several shootings, and more charges were expected.
Jones was also charged with two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.
