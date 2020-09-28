Teen denied bond after being accused of shooting, killing Charlotte barber

"We’re looking for some answers and today is the start of getting some of those answers,” the victim's mother said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, friends and family of 28-year-old Marcus Withers were outside the Mecklenburg County courthouse chanting “No bond, stay in jail” while the 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing Withers this past June was inside for his first court appearance.

“This pain, this gut-wrenching pain that I have every day, you cannot imagine what I go through every day,” said Carolyn Graham, Wither’s mother.

Graham said her son was at his southeast Charlotte home the night of June 2 when the shots rang out.

“8 shots,” she recalled. "At 8:30 he was alive, my son was killed at 9:30… one hour later my son was dead."

Graham said her son knew his accused killer — she said her son was a barber and the 17-year-old accused of shooting him was his client.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is not releasing the suspect's name, since he’s a juvenile. He was charged with murder in the case on September 2, months after the shooting.

“So we’re looking for some answers and today is the start of getting some of those answers,” Graham said.

While Graham said she’s still searching for answers, questioning why the teen shot her son in the first place, she said Monday was a step forward in justice for her son, as the judge denied his accused killer’s bond.