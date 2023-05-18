Teen dies in northwest Charlotte shooting, suspect arrested

Police say the shooting happened on Larwill Lane around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have a person in custody after a teenager died in a shooting on Thursday.

The shooting happened on Larwill Lane near Harland Street around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

A 17-year-old male was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was transported by Medic to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim's name has not been released at this time.

Police located a person of interest in the shooting and took them into custody on weapon charges. No further suspects are wanted at this time, according to police. The suspect's name has not been released yet.

This case remains under investigation by CMPD. More information will be provided when it is available.

