14-year-old's head grazed by bullet, Statesville police say

As of now, a suspect hasn't been identified.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teen grazed in the head by a bullet early Thursday morning.

Police said it happened just before 12:30 a.m. along Forrest Hollow Drive. Officers responded to a report of shots fired and found the 14-year-old victim with a wound to the head.

The teen was taken to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment. The investigation remains ongoing.

As of publication, Statesville Police have not yet identified a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call them at either (704) 878-3406 or (704) 878-3516.

