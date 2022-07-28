Teen facing serious injuries after shooting in southwest Charlotte, police say

Medic said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teen is facing serious injuries after a shooting in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded to the incident around 2:45 a.m. Thursday along Silver Arrow Drive near East Arrowood Road. Medic said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MORE NEWS: Man charged in Comedy Zone shooting to face judge Thursday

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information on the incident.

Check back here for updates and on our news app.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.





Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts