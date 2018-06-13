CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An 18-year-old who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in Steele Creek is now charged with murder.

Marvin Chevez-Quiffaro was initially charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the death of Terale Claridy-Vaught on June 4. Police said Chevez-Quiffaro and Jalen Boulware went to CMPD headquarters and interviewed with detectives in connection with the shooting.

RELATED: Teens charged in deadly Steele Creek shooting

A grand jury indicted Chevez-Quiffaro on the charge of murder earlier this week. He was arrested Wednesday morning by CMPD and is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC