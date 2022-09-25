Teen killed in drive-by shooting in Lancaster County overnight, deputies say

The teen was visiting relatives at the time of the incident, deputies said.

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old girl dead at an apartment complex overnight Sunday.

Just before 1 a.m. deputies responded to shots fired into an apartment building at Foxwood Apartments from is believed to be a car driving on Country Club Road in Kershaw.

Residents of the complex said told officers they heard shots fired and that a car sped away at the time of the gunshots, officials said. Deputies located possible damage to an air conditioning unit from the incident, but no injuries or additional damage was found.

Deputies were called back to the complex around 7:05 a.m. on Sunday where a woman found her 15-year-old niece on the couch with a gunshot found. Lancaster County EMS pronounced the teen dead at the scene, according to deputies.

The teen was visiting relatives at the time of the incident, deputies said. Other adults and children in the home were not injured.

Investigators believe the victim was hit by a bullet that entered the apartment through an exterior wall during the shooting that was reported just before 1 a.m. There is no evidence that a second shooting occurred at the complex.

A search warrant was obtained for the property, and a search of the apartment where the victim was located and the exterior of the complex including the roadway is being conducted. An autopsy will be scheduled for the victim.

The sheriff’s office is urging anyone who has any information about this shooting to call the sheriff’s office or dial 911.

“There are no printable words to describe my anger toward the person or people responsible for this cowardly act of shooting a gun from a car in the road at a residential complex during the wee hours of a Sunday morning without any regard whatsoever for the lives of the people inside,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said. “A completely innocent 15-year-old girl is dead, and we will bring to bear all the resources we have to solve this shooting and put the responsible party or parties in jail. Please call us if you know anything about this shooting.”

