Friends, family come together to remember a SC teen killed in Monroe

Two people are now charged with the murder of Jacob Williamson.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE, N.C. — Friends, family, and loved ones from the LGBTQ community came together to celebrate the life of Jacob Williamson, a transgender teenager killed in Union County, North Carolina.

"He was kind, he was loved, and our community is a community of kindness and love who is willing to show up even if we don't know them," Amberlyn Boiter, president of PFLAG Spartanburg, told NBC affiliate WYFF-TV.

In July, Williamson was killed in Monroe, North Carolina after meeting a man he met online, investigators told WCNC Charlotte.

"I have written pages of things to say and none of it makes sense because, at this point, this makes no sense," Promise Edwards, who most recently had provided Williamson with a place to live, told those gathered at the memorial service.

The Union County Sheriff's Office has arrested Joshua Newton, the man Williamson allegedly met online, and charged Netwon with first-degree murder. A woman, Victoria Smith, has also been charged in connection with the case. Smith has been charged with obstruction of justice and accessory.

Earlier this month, Williamson's family, who only identified their child using Williamson's name given at birth, told WCNC Charlotte they were able to track Williamson using a cell phone's GPS tracker.

Editor's Note: In previous coverage, WCNC Charlotte identified Williamson using his deadname, which refers to the name transgender people have used before their transition. At the time of reporting, this was the legal name provided by family and law enforcement. WCNC Charlotte has updated reporting to use Williamson's chosen name.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

MORE ON WCNC



