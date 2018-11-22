CONCORD, N.C. — Deputies are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a library, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities were notified around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday when an employee at the Concord Branch on Union Street North called 911.

Investigators said 32-year-old Larry Herman Barrino was seen talking to the girl outside the library around 10 a.m. The pair came into the library just before 1 p.m. and walked into the men's restroom where the assault took place, deputies said.

"There is no indication the suspect has a criminal background related to violent crimes or sex crimes, or that he previously knew the juvenile," according to a news release.

“We believe this is an isolated incident,” Cabarrus County Sheriff Brad Riley added.

Barrino will be charged with two counts of statutory sex offense with a child. Deputies believe he could be in Monroe, N.C.

Anyone with information should call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.

© 2018 WCNC