Teen accused of shooting someone during burglary, Chester County deputies say

The 17-year-old suspect will be tried for attempted murder as an adult.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 17-year-old is now facing adult charges after the Chester County Sheriff's Office said he shot someone during a burglary Tuesday night.

Deputies said they responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. along Third Street in the Eureka Mill community. Deputies said they secured the scene along with other law enforcement personnel while the victim was treated. Chester Police officers and South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division agents responded to the scene, and SLED agents were able to gather evidence from the scene.

The sheriff's office said county investigators were deployed across the county to conduct interviews and find more evidence. Early in the morning on Wednesday, deputies took the teen suspect into custody off of Pleasant Grove Road. There, they also found a firearm.

The teen will be charged with attempted murder, 1st-degree burglary, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. While the teen faces adult charges, his identity can't be shared as he is still a minor.

