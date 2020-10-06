17-year-old girl shot multiple times in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 17-year-old girl was taken to a Charlotte hospital after she was shot multiple times in Gastonia Tuesday night, police said.
According to Gastonia Police, the shooting happened in the 900 block of North Broad Street around 11:30 p.m. Police said the victim was shot multiple times and transported to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment.
Detectives have not identified any suspects in the case or announced any arrests. Anyone with information about this shooting or any other crime is asked to call Gastonia Police at 704-866-6878.
