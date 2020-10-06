17-year-old girl shot multiple times in Gastonia

Police said the teen was shot on North Broad Street late Tuesday. She was taken to a Charlotte hospital for treatment.

According to Gastonia Police, the shooting happened in the 900 block of North Broad Street around 11:30 p.m. Police said the victim was shot multiple times and transported to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment.