UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are searching for the suspect accused of stabbing a teen on a walking trail in Union County Thursday evening, the Union County Sheriff's Office confirms.

According to deputies, the teen was stabbed on the walking trail in the Weddington Chase subdivision around 7:15 p.m. Thursday evening.

The victim told deputies that he was jogging along the trail when an unknown man approached him from behind and stabbed him in in the upper back area.

The suspect was described as a blonde-haired white male, about 18 years of age and wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, running shoes, and no socks. Deputies said the suspect reportedly fled on foot while the victim ran to a neighbor’s home to seek medical attention.

Deputies said the victim has been transported to CMC-Main and is in stable condition.

Deputies have not identified any witnesses to the assault but K9s are assisting in the search as deputies continue to pursue leads.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call 911 immediately.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC