Teen shot in northeast Charlotte, police say

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to officers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teen is in the hospital after police said he was shot in a northeast Charlotte neighborhood Friday morning.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the shooting along Prince Charles Street, just off Eastway Drive, where they learned a 15-year-old was shot.

No suspects have been named in the shooting. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD to learn more about the incident.

This is the second teen shot CMPD has reported on in the last 24 hours after a teen was shot and killed along Lawill Lane in northwest Charlotte Thursday evening.

