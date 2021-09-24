Teenage girl kidnapped, sexually assaulted in north Charlotte, police say

A suspect has been arrested by police accused of kidnapping the 14-year-old earlier this month, CMPD announced Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who was walking her dog in north Charlotte on Sept. 15, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department announced Friday.

The girl, whose name is not being publically identified, was safely treated for her physical injuries after the reported assault, according to CMPD.

Investigators said the girl was walking her dog near the 900 block of West Sugar Creek Road, which is located just south of Interstate 85, when 22-year-old Tyquan Osborne approached her.

"Following a casual conversation, the suspect physically forced her into a car and took her to another location where he sexually assaulted her," the police department said in a released statement Friday.

Osborne was arrested on Thursday. At the time of his arrest, he was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm.

He is being charged with three counts of statutory rape, three counts of indecent liberties with a child, first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Osborone is a convicted felon who was out on probation at the time of the reported assault, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. He was previously convicted in Mecklenburg County on firearm charges and larceny of a motor vehicle.

While Osborone's records showed he was current on his probation obligations, a recent WCNC Charlotte investigation found North Carolina has more than 11,000 convicted felons on probation and parole who are missing.

Among the more than 11,000 individuals listed as absconders, state records identify more than 500 on probation or parole for assaulting women and a small group convicted of child abuse, kidnapping, rape, and even murder.

As a result of WCNC Charlotte's investigation, a retired judge, who sits on the House Appropriations, Justice and Public Safety Committee, is now calling on North Carolina Community Corrections to detail the scope of the problem.

Anyone with information about the kidnapping and sexual assault investigation in north Charlotte is asked to call 911. The investigation is ongoing. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts