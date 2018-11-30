CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several major arrests were made in a string of carjacking cases around Charlotte.

In one case, three teenage suspects were connected to two carjackings and a robbery. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the female suspect in the case was likely the ringleader.

In most of the cases, the victims were in the middle of their daily routines. Police said the suspects approached the victims in at least two cases as they were leaving a store.

“Both just coming out of stores, when they were approached,” said Sergeant Brian Scharf with CMPD.

Jamaree Edwards, 16, Katerrance Moore, 17, and Kadijah Whitlock, 16, are suspected in two carjackings and a robbery.

On the same day as those arrests, there was another unrelated carjacking case. Investigators said two suspects were arrested in South End after taking off from police. Johann Dunbar, 23, and Justin Dunbar, 18, were charged in connection to the case.

Just a couple of weeks ago, a woman was carjacked at knifepoint at Park Road Shopping Center. The suspect in that case is still on the loose.

NBC Charlotte talked to self-defense expert Karen Fisher about how you can protect yourself against carjackings. She said first, of course, be aware of your surroundings.

“I basically swivel my head from left to right as far as I can go,” said Fisher.

If you are driving, Fisher said be aware of the bumper tap. She said some suspects will use it to lure you out of your car.

“Someone will hit the rear end of your car; if you’re in an isolated area do not stop,” said Fisher.

Fisher also said never stop for a stranger. If you are at an ATM or drive-thru, get as close to the counter or machine as possible and never put the car in park.

“It’s much easier for you to escape danger just by driving forward,” said Fisher.

Police said the three teens suspected in the carjackings and robbery stole items including cars, cash, and a cell phone.

“It was almost the thrill to get in somebody’s vehicle, point a gun at them, and take their vehicle and other belongings,” said Sergeant Scharf.

Police said two other people in the stolen car with the teenagers were arrested, including a 14-year-old, but they were not involved in the carjackings.

