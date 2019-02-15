ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police in Rock Hill made an arrest in the sexual assault of a woman at gunpoint near the campus of Winthrop University.

Police said the attack happened near the Rose Street Apartments and Alumni Drive around 4:30 a.m. Friday. The victim told police she was assaulted by a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

The victim said the suspect approached her when she was walking toward her apartment and pulled out a handgun. She said he then took her to a dark area and assaulted her before dumping her purse and stealing her iPhone, keys, and ID.

Police also said the victim's 2012 gold Cadillac SRX was stolen.

The vehicle was found and recovered in Rock Hill around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Rock Hill Police said multiple people were detained from the car, but only one arrested. Detectives said the person who spotted the car called 911 after seeing the alerts on social media.

Terry Shaimek Tyler, 16, was charged with criminal sexual conduct first degree, armed robbery, kidnapping, grand larceny auto, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Anyone with additional information about this incident should call 803-329-7293.