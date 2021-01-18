16-year-old girl missing in South Carolina

Aizsanae King last seen Sunday afternoon, Jan. 17

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate a missing 16-year-old girl. Aizsanae King was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, on Janice Court in Bishopville.

Investigators believe King may have gotten into a brown car of an unknown make and model.

King is described as 5’ 6” tall and weighing 175 lbs.