16-year-old girl missing in South Carolina

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate a missing 16-year-old girl. Aizsanae King was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, on Janice Court in Bishopville.
Investigators believe King may have gotten into a brown car of an unknown make and model.
King is described as 5’ 6” tall and weighing 175 lbs.
If you have any information about King's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353 or submit an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CRIME-SC.