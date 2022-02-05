Teen charged with murder after man found dead near east Charlotte school

A 16-year-old is facing charges in connection with the killing of a man whose body was found near Albemarle Road Elementary school in April.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the killing of a 20-year-old man who was found near an elementary school in east Charlotte last month, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a report of a suspicious man on Riding Trail Road, near Albemarle Road Elementary School and Albemarle Road Middle School on the morning of April 21. When officers got to the area, they found 20-year-old Malik Boyd, who'd been injured.

CMPD said Boyd died shortly after due to his injuries. On April 29, CMPD located the suspect, who hasn't been identified due to their age. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/ .

