Suspect in Charlotte teen's killing captured in Texas, police say

A man wanted in connection with the killing of a 16-year-old in south Charlotte in late June was arrested in Austin, Texas, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted for the deadly shooting of a teenager in south Charlotte last month was arrested in Texas, police said.

Noe Raul Chinchilla, 27, was identified as a suspect in the killing of 16-year-old Jeferson Josue Landaverde on June 21. Chinchilla was arrested in Austin, Texas, on July 11, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Landaverde was found shot to death at an apartment complex on Branchview Drive. Another victim was taken to a Charlotte hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

Chinchilla was arrested after a coordinated effort between CMPD, the FBI, South Carolina state investigators and authorities in Texas. He is being held in Austin, Texas, awaiting extradition to Mecklenburg County.

Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with homicide detectives.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.