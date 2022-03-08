Teenager shot in Lancaster

The nearby store owner provided aid to the teenager, who was then treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound.

LANCASTER, S.C. — A teenager was shot Sunday in Lancaster, the Lancaster Police Department announced Monday.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, the teenager, whose name has not been released publicly, was walking along Elm Street when he heard someone call his name, investigators said. The teenager was then shot.

The teenager ran to a nearby business, where the store owner provided medical assistance, according to officials. The teenager was driven to MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center hospital. The victim was transferred to another nearby medical facility, where he was treated for his injury and released the same day.

This shooting is under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department and members of the Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174, or the Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040.

Sunday's shooting is the latest in a string of shooting incidents involving teenagers in Lancaster.

On March 2, the Lancaster Police Department confirmed 19-year-old Ja’mez O’zecio Dye of Lancaster was arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime in connection to the death of a 16-year-old.