CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A teenager considered to be armed and dangerous is wanted for murder in Chesterfield County.

Darreus Isaac is accused in the shooting death of Daniel Compton on December 5. The crime happened on Midway Road in the Cheraw area.

Isaac, along with some other people, went to the home to commit robbery, according to the sheriff's office. Warrants against the 19-year-old include murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

If you know anything about this case or Isaac's location, call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101 or dispatch at 843-623-6838.

