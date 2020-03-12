Three teens charged in east Charlotte murder

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the 18-year-olds shot and killed 46-year-old Ricardo Perez Monday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three teenagers are charged in the murder of 46-year-old Ricardo Perez. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested the teens after a vehicle pursuit ended in an arrest.

CMPD patrol officers spotted a vehicle connected to Perez' murder and attempted to stop it Wednesday. The driver led officers on a pursuit which eventually led to the arrest of 18-year-old Azaevon Singleton.

Following Singleton's arrest, officers were able to identify two more suspects in the case. 18-year-old Sedrick Sanders and 18-year-old Keon McMillan were arrested at a home on Palm Breeze Lane in northwest Charlotte.

Perez was shot and killed Monday, Nov. 30 on Electra Lane in east Charlotte. No other information about the case has been released by CMPD.

All three suspects have been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.