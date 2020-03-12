Three teens charged in east Charlotte murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three teenagers are charged in the murder of 46-year-old Ricardo Perez. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested the teens after a vehicle pursuit ended in an arrest.
CMPD patrol officers spotted a vehicle connected to Perez' murder and attempted to stop it Wednesday. The driver led officers on a pursuit which eventually led to the arrest of 18-year-old Azaevon Singleton.
Following Singleton's arrest, officers were able to identify two more suspects in the case. 18-year-old Sedrick Sanders and 18-year-old Keon McMillan were arrested at a home on Palm Breeze Lane in northwest Charlotte.
Perez was shot and killed Monday, Nov. 30 on Electra Lane in east Charlotte. No other information about the case has been released by CMPD.
All three suspects have been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Investigators are continuing to look into the case. Anyone with information about the murder are asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a Homicide Unit Detective. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.