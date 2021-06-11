Suspects in theft of Thomas Davis' McLaren arrested, police say

Deputies tracked the suspects to a home in Charlotte, where they found an SUV with paint matching that of Davis' stolen McLaren sports car.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a break-in at former Carolina Panthers star Thomas Davis' home this week.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the suspects, ages 17 and 15, are in the custody of a juvenile detention center after a Union County deputy and federal agent tracked them to a home on Touchstone Lane in Charlotte.

In a press release, the sheriff's office said investigators found a dark-colored SUV that had paint matching the McLaren sports car that was stolen and crashed outside Davis' home. Deputies believe that SUV was the intended getaway car during the break-in but was involved in a crash with the stolen McLaren before they could leave.

Davis shared surveillance video from inside his garage on social media, asking for help identifying the suspects. The juveniles were identified by investigators on Wednesday, June 9. Both suspects are facing multiple charges, according to the sheriff's office. Police have not identified the suspects due to their ages.

